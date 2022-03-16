Five men arrested over Lyra McKee murder are released



Five men arrested over the murder of journalist Lyra McKee have been released pending a report being submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.

The journalist was killed while observing riots in the Creggan area of Derry City on April 18th, 2019.

The men – three aged in their 20s, one in his 40s and another in his 50s – were arrested in the city yesterday under Terrorism laws.

Another man aged 26 years old who was also arrested yesterday remains in police custody at this time.

Police say that the investigation remains ongoing.