Savage Letterkenny attack ‘could have been murder’

A Garda Inspector has described a weekend assault in Letterkenny as a savage attack that could well have been murder.



The incident happened in the Long Lane area of the town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The victim, a man his is 50s, lost a substantial amount of blood after being beaten about the head.

The attacker then stole the mans car which was later recovered by Gardaí at Kirkstown, Letterkenny later that morning shortly after 6am.

Inspector Pat O’Donnell says this was a very serious incident and the person responsible could potentially do it again: