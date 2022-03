Gardai are appealing to motorists to drive carefully over the Bank Holiday weekend, which begins with St Patrick’s Day today.

A special joint appeal with the Road Safety Authority has been launched for the long weekend.

There’s a particular focus on drink driving, the RSA says it is a particular risk even the morning after a night out.

Garda Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman says her team doesn’t want to have to break life-changing news to devastated families: