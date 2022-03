Donegal Ladies are into then final of Division One of the Lidl Ladies National Football League after they beat Dublin 2-08 to 1-10 in Clones.

Goals from Emma McCrory and Yvonne Bonner late in the second half helped Maxi Curran’s side into the final where they will play either Meath or Mayo.

Frank Craig and Maureen O’Donnell report for Highland Radio Sport…