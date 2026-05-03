Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Investigation underway following public disorder in Derry on Friday

Police in the North are asking parents and guardians to speak to their children, so they don’t get caught up in behaviour that could lead to someone getting hurt.

It follows reports of public disorder in Derry on Friday night.

Police say a group of around 15 teens gathered in the Irish Street area as a parade was passing through, and later returned armed with paint bombs, bricks and petrol bombs.

Two police vehicles were slightly damaged during the disturbance, but no injuries were reported and calm was restored shortly after 1am.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda gardai speeding
News

Over 1,700 drivers caught speeding on Irish roads this weekend

3 May 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Controlled explosion carried out following discovery of suspicious device outside Letterkenny

3 May 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing following alleged Letterkenny incident

3 May 2026
dungannon-court-house-4
News, Top Stories

Man (30s) charged in connection with major drugs seizure in Tyrone

3 May 2026
Advertisement

Related News

garda gardai speeding
News

Over 1,700 drivers caught speeding on Irish roads this weekend

3 May 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Controlled explosion carried out following discovery of suspicious device outside Letterkenny

3 May 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing following alleged Letterkenny incident

3 May 2026
dungannon-court-house-4
News, Top Stories

Man (30s) charged in connection with major drugs seizure in Tyrone

3 May 2026
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway following public disorder in Derry on Friday

3 May 2026
686238366_1293842829595455_3091867635570993167_n
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardaí issue traffic advice ahead of North West 10K

3 May 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube