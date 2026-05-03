Investigation underway following public disorder in Derry on Friday

Police in the North are asking parents and guardians to speak to their children, so they don’t get caught up in behaviour that could lead to someone getting hurt.

It follows reports of public disorder in Derry on Friday night.

Police say a group of around 15 teens gathered in the Irish Street area as a parade was passing through, and later returned armed with paint bombs, bricks and petrol bombs.

Two police vehicles were slightly damaged during the disturbance, but no injuries were reported and calm was restored shortly after 1am.