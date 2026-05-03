Donegal Gardaí issue traffic advice ahead of North West 10K

Donegal Gardaí have issued traffic information ahead of the North West 10K tomorrow.

It will take off from Letterkenny Community Centre at 11am.

Gardaí say the following roads will be closed:

Pearse Road from Rosemount Lane.

Canal Road one lane closed.

Oliver Plunkett Street to Rosemount Lane one lane closed.

Port Road inbound lane closed.

N56 from Polestar Roundabout to Ballyraine Campus one lane closed.

R940 Ramelton Road from Aldi to Oatfield Roundabout one lane closed.

Oatfield Roundabout to Station Roundabout R229 one lane closed.

Main Street will be open but will be subject to slow traffic during race.

Alternative Routes can be found :

Port Road inbound traffic

– Via N56 from Polestar Roundabout to Ballyraine Campus then R940 Ramelton Road onto R229 to Station Roundabout.

Main Street

– High Road to New Line Road onto College Road to Convent Road.

Motorists are requested to comply with Gardaí and steward directions to ensure the safety of all participants.