Derry tasted defeat for the first time in Divsion 2 of the National Football League after they were beaten 4-11 to 0-12 by Galway in Owenbeg.

Goals from Matthew Tierney, Damien Comer, Dessie Conneely and Tomo Culhane helped the Tribesmen secured their place in Division One.

Rory Gallagher’s hopes of promotion is now out of their own hands after the defeat.

Michael McMullan reports for Highland Radio Sport…