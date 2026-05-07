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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Thursday, May 7th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Thursday, May 7th

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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Thursday, May 7th

7 May 2026
Fr Paddy O'Kane
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Inquest finds death of Fr Paddy O’Kane was preventable

7 May 2026
late Lewis Kelly
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Fundraiser set-up to support the family of Lewis Kelly

7 May 2026
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11-year-old arrested after Derry disorder

7 May 2026
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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Thursday, May 7th

7 May 2026
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7 May 2026
late Lewis Kelly
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