Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes won the West Cork Rally on Sunday afternoon.

The pair in their Hyundai i20 R5 finished 23.3 seconds ahead of Meirion Evans and Jonathan Jackson in their Volkswagen Polo GTi R5.

Alastair Fisher and Gordon Noble finished in third with Daniel Cronin and Shane Buckley in their Volkswagen Polo GTi R5 in fourth.

David Guest and Jonathan McGrath in a Ford Fiesta R5 finished the rally in fifth, three minutes, 51.6 seconds behind the winning pair.