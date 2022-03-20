Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Premier Division Review: Wins for Finn Harps & Derry City

There were wins for Finn Harps and Derry City over the weekend in the Premier Division.

Harps got their first win of the SSE Airtricity league season thanks to a 3-0 victory away in Shelbourne, goals from Ethan Boyle, Conor Tourish and Eric McWoods helped seal their win.

Derry City went top of the league with a 2-1 win at home to St Pat’s.

Will Patching was the Candystripes hero netting both of their goals.

Former Finn Harps captain Declan Boye, joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the weekends action…

