Successful weekend for Cranford AC at National Juvenile Indoor Championships

It was a successful weekend for Cranford Athletics Club as their athletes Oisin Kelly and Caolan McFadden

Both athletes won National title’s at 800 and 1500 metres at the National Juvenile Indoor Championships.

Caoimhe McGonigle of the Rosses Athletic Club also won gold in her age category meanwhile Riona Doherty of Finn Valley AC won the 60 metres, Toni Merchant claimed gold in the High Jump and Caoimhe Gallen of Lifford/Strabane AC was also crowned a National champion.

Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonigle has the wrap…

