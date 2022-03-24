Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Letterkenny has Ireland’s third highest Covid rate, South Inishowen the lowest

Latest figures show that the Letterkenny Electoral Area had Ireland’s third highest incidence rate of Covid 19 in the two weeks up to Monday March 14th.

Conversely, South and North Inishowen, previously considered as Covid blackspots, had the lowest and third lowest rates in the state.

In the two weeks to March 14th, Letterkenny had 595 cases of Covid 19, a rate of 1997 cases per 100,000 people. That compares to a national rate of 1188.5.

Milford had 193 cases, a rate of 1401.5, while Lifford Stranorlar had 352 cases, a rate of 1358.

The Donegal electoral had 327 cases, a rate of 1234.

The other three areas had rates below the national average – Glenties had 206 cases, a rate 0f 861, North Inishowen had 103 cases, a rate of 607, while South Inishowen had 127 cases, a rate of 568, the lowest in the state.

 

