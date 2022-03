On the Score this week, Martin McHugh and Cahair O’Kane join Oisin Kelly to look at the crunch league fixtures including Donegal hosting Armagh and Tyrone’s trip to Kerry.

St Eunan’s College are into the Dr Tony O’Neill All Ireland Senior Schools Final, we hear from Manager Michael Kelly plus it’s a big weekend of Rugby for City of Derry, who are trying to avoid relegation and Letterkenny who play in the Gordan West Cup Semi Final, we’re joined by Alex McDonald to look at those ties.