It’s time to wear a mask in public again – WHO Covid expert

A World Health Organisation expert is calling for Irish people to wear face-masks in confined places again – like shops, some hospitality venues and public transport.

The mask mandate was dropped here nearly a month ago apart from healthcare settings, but Covid hospitalisations have more than doubled since then.

1,419 people were in public hospitals with the virus last night – compared to less than 600 at the end of February.

As of the latest figures, there were 68 patients at Letterkenny University Hospital with Covid-19 – and yesterday it was revealed that the Letterkenny electoral area as a whole has the third-highest instance of the virus currently in the state.

Dr David Nabarro, the W-H-O’s special envoy on Covid, says it’s time to wear face-masks again…