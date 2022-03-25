Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
It’s time to wear a mask in public again – WHO Covid expert

A World Health Organisation expert is calling for Irish people to wear face-masks in confined places again – like shops, some hospitality venues and public transport.

The mask mandate was dropped here nearly a month ago apart from healthcare settings, but Covid hospitalisations have more than doubled since then.

1,419 people were in public hospitals with the virus last night – compared to less than 600 at the end of February.

As of the latest figures, there were 68 patients at Letterkenny University Hospital with Covid-19 – and yesterday it was revealed that the Letterkenny electoral area as a whole has the third-highest instance of the virus currently in the state.

Dr David Nabarro, the W-H-O’s special envoy on Covid, says it’s time to wear face-masks again…

Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

25 March 2022
daffodil day
Audio, News, Top Stories

Daffodil day taking place today

25 March 2022
masks
Audio, News, Top Stories

It’s time to wear a mask in public again – WHO Covid expert

25 March 2022
fishing
News, Top Stories

Brexit mitigation scheme for coastal communities announced

25 March 2022
Advertisement

Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

25 March 2022
daffodil day
Audio, News, Top Stories

Daffodil day taking place today

25 March 2022
masks
Audio, News, Top Stories

It’s time to wear a mask in public again – WHO Covid expert

25 March 2022
fishing
News, Top Stories

Brexit mitigation scheme for coastal communities announced

25 March 2022
eileen flynn
Audio, News, Top Stories

We must be more mindful of language regarding disabled people – Senator Flynn

25 March 2022
luh logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Extra beds and nurses for LUH as hospital continues to battle overcrowding

25 March 2022

