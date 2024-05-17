HSE to arrange meeting on Radharc na Sleibhte in Carndonagh

A meeting is in the works to discuss concerns regarding the future of Radharc na Sleibhte in Carndonagh.

The Acting Area Director of Nursing and a representative from the Donegal Mental Health Area Management Team will be in attendance to meet with families, advocates, and other representative members.

The facility is in the process of transitioning from a residential service to a community service.

Cllr Albert Doherty has previously highlighted that the lack of communication from the HSE had left those involved feeling anxious and in limbo.

He is welcoming the meeting, due to take place on or before June 5th.

Cllr Doherty says as well as the meeting, timelines have been put in place by the HSE that would like to see them stand over: