Covid infection rates in hospitals continue to rise, with 1,569 people currently receiving hospital treatment nationwide, that’s up 111 in 24 hours.

There are also 51 Covid patients in ICUs, unchanged from yesterday.

At Letterkenny University Hospital there are still 67 Covid-positive patients admitted there, down 9 from yesterday, but still continuing one of the highest sustained rates of infection at the hospital since the start of the pandemic.