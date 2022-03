Donegal secured their Division One status on Sunday afternoon after they claimed a 1-14 to 1-13 win over Armagh in O’Donnell Park.

Patrick McBrearty was the star of the show for Donegal firing over seven points including the game winning score in what was the last kick of the game.

The win for Donegal coupled with defeats for Dublin and Kildare mean they are both relegated to Division 2.

Oisin Kelly, Brendan Kilcoyne and Brendan Devenney have the full time report and wrap…