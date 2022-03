There’s been disappointing news for the Government parties after the latest Red C political polls.

Support for Fine Gael has dropped to a new low of 19 percent, with the party feeling the pinch over the rising cost of living.

Business Post political editor Michael Brennan says the cost of living issue is proving just as troublesome for Government partners Fianna Fail at 16 percent, while Sinn Fein is still topping the polls at 33 percent…