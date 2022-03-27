Naas winner for Oisin Orr

Oisin Orr was back in the winner’s enclosure on Sunday afternoon.
The Donegal jockey was first past the post on board the Noel Meade trained Layfayette.
Orr beat the 5/4 favourite Licence by half a length to record his second win of the season.
