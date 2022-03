Letterkenny Rugby Club have a final to look forward to after they claimed a victory in the Gordan West Cup Semi Final.

The Donegal club beat Virginia 10-9 with Daniel Faulkner scoring their try.

They will now face Monaghan in the final after Monaghan beat Cavan 34-5.

Letterkenny Head Coach Paul O’Kane joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to discuss the win…