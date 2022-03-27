Police in Derry appeal for info after weekend robbery

Police in Derry say they’re appealing for information, following reports of a robbery in Derry city yesterday afternoon.

They say the robbery occurred at a bookmakers’ shop on the Lecky Road, at approximately 4:10pm on Saturday.

According to Police, the suspect, described as being around 6’2” tall and wearing a grey hooded top and dark coloured bottoms, entered the shop and and began to strike a perspex protective screen with an unidentified object, demanding that a member of staff hand over cash.

A sum of money was handed over, and Police say the staff member was left shaken following the incident.

Police have asked for anyone with any information, or anyone who was driving on the Lecky Road at the time of the incident and who may have captured dash-cam footage, to contact Police at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1167 26/03/22.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.