Ulster U20 Championship Preview

The Ulster Under 20 Championship kicked off on Friday night with a victory for defending champions Down, who beat Fermanagh 2-13 to 0-7 in Pairc Esler in Newry.

Donegal who are unbeaten so far this season after a fantastic Leo Murphy campaign, begin their campaign with a home clash against Armagh and manager Gary Duffy joined Tom Comack to preview the season…

Derry get underway with a tie in Owenbeg against Antrim and the Oakleaf boss Paddy Bradley says he is happy where his side are at before the clash…

Tyrone meanwhile will now play the defending champions Down and their boss Paul Devlin spoke with Tom Comack ahead of the new campaign…

 

