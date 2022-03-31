Derry boss Higgins not looking to far ahead

Premier Division leaders Derry City will look to maintain their unbeaten run on Friday when the Candystrips head to Dalymount Park to play Bohemians.

Derry have been the form team in the opening series of games and return to action after the international break with three games in eight days, all of which are away from home.

Patrick McEleney and Mattie Smith are back fit while Danny Lafferty will not be risked this week.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins has been telling Kevin McLaughlin, they are not looking to far ahead and are focused solely on Bohs: