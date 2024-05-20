DCC holds final plenary meeting before June’s local elections

Donegal County Council has held it’s final plenary meeting ahead of next month’s local elections, with tributes paid to the four outgoing members who are not seeking re-election ; Cllrs Tom Conaghan, Nicholas Crossan, Liam Doherty, and Rena Donaghey.

Tributes were also paid to the three members elected in 2019 who have since passed away; Cllrs Manus Kelly, Noreen McGarvey, and Bernard McGuinness.

A call had gone out to Cllr Micheal Cholm McGiolla Easbuig last week to apologise for comments he made during the budget meeting in 2021, in which he claimed come council officials were politically motivated, and used the word ‘corruption’. However, he was not at today’s meeting, either in person or online.

Chief Executive John McLaughlin said he had written to the member on several occasions asking him to present any evidence he may have of wrongdoing, but no responses had been forthcoming.