Low & middle income earners bearing brunt of cost of living

Low and middle income earners are bearing the brunt of the spiralling cost of living.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, who has been questioning the Government’s response to the rise in energy prices once again in the Dail this afternoon.

Deputy Doherty commented that two thirds of homes in the North West use home heating oil as their primary source of heating and yet there has been no reduction in the excise duty.

He says many households are effectively at breaking point and asked what more is the Government going to do about it :

Responding, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan says the Government is actively trying to tackle the challenges but says if extreme measures were introduced, other vital services would ultimately suffer: