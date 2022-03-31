Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Low & middle income earners bearing brunt of cost of living

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Low and middle income earners are bearing the brunt of the spiralling cost of living.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, who has been questioning the Government’s response to the rise in energy prices once again in the Dail this afternoon.

Deputy Doherty commented that two thirds of homes in the North West use home heating oil as their primary source of heating and yet there has been no reduction in the excise duty.

He says many households are effectively at breaking point and asked what more is the Government going to do about it :

Responding, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan says the Government is actively trying to tackle the challenges but says if extreme measures were introduced, other vital services would ultimately suffer:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Low & middle income earners bearing brunt of cost of living

31 March 2022
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Further works to improve Letterkenny water supply to commence shortly

31 March 2022
Covidsign108
Audio, News, Top Stories

Return to mandatory mask wearing not on the cards

31 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

31 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Low & middle income earners bearing brunt of cost of living

31 March 2022
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Further works to improve Letterkenny water supply to commence shortly

31 March 2022
Covidsign108
Audio, News, Top Stories

Return to mandatory mask wearing not on the cards

31 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

31 March 2022
bench2
News, Top Stories

Close call at Sliabh Liag this week

31 March 2022
Condon House
News

€50,000 funding for Ballyshannon’s Condon House

31 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube