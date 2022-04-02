200 euro grant may not cover an average electric bill due to price hikes

It’s feared the government’s 200 euro energy grant won’t cover the cost of even one energy bill, after a further week of electricity and gas price hikes.

Yesterday, SSE Airtricity was the latest supplier to announce an increase in energy prices.

From Monday, households are due to begin receiving a 200 euro credit to contribute towards the cost of their bills.

The Irish Independent reports a group of Fine Gael backbench TDs have submitted a motion to their party to delay May’s planned carbon tax increase.

Personal Finance Editor with the Irish Independent, Charlie Weston, says the government’s once again under pressure to step in help households: