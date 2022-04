Donegal U20’s hurlers suffered a 2-15 to 1-10 defeat away to Mayo in the quarterfinal of the U20 Richie McElligot cup.

Oisin Marley was the star of the show for Donegal but he couldn’t inspire a second half comeback for the visitors.

Cian McNicholas has the full time report…

Cian spoke with Donegal’s Paul Burns after the game…