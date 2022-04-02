gteic@na rosa is the latest Udaras digital hub to open in Donegal

An innovation and digital hub has been officially opened in Dungloe by Junior Gaeltacht Minister Jack Chambers.

gteic@ Na Rosa is one 27 hubs which will be open in Gaeltacht areas by the middle of this year.

The new hub has gigabyte broadband capability, as as well as meeting and video conferencing facilities, telephone kiosks, four offices, 18 shared office spaces and shared creative spaces.

Michael O’Heanaigh is Chief Executive of Udaras na Gaeltachta. He says nine digital hubs are being developed by Údarás in Donegal……………

Government Chief Whip and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport Jack Chambers T.D., in the company of Údarás na Gaeltachta Chair Anna Ní Ghallachair, will cut the ribbon on the 264 square meter hub that will form part of the Gaeltacht Digital Network – a network of over 30 high speed broadband innovation and digital hubs being developed by Údarás na Gaeltachta in locations throughout the Gaeltacht.

The digital hub is home to 18 shared office spaces, four offices and a canteen. Users of gteic@Na Rosa can avail of the facilities already available in the building such as a meeting room and café as it has been developed in a unit with an existing supermarket, clothing store, café and retail outlets. The new hub has gigabyte broadband capability as well as meeting and video conferencing facilities, telephone kiosks and shared creative spaces.

The gteic digital ecosystem is growing rapidly and provides great

opportunities for new technology companies to establish or locate in rural Gaeltacht areas and for their employees to benefit from the excellent quality of life available in beautiful areas such as Na

Rosa. A unique feature of the gteic network is that it is developed

and operated in collaboration with the local community in these rural areas. gteic@Na Rosa will be managed on behalf of Údarás na Gaeltachta by Comharchumann Theampall Chróine.

Speaking at the opening of the centre, Government Chief Whip and

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport Jack Chambers T.D.:

“I am delighted to be here in An Clochán Liath today for the opening

of gteic@Na Rosa. This digital hub is a great resource for the area

and will greatly enhance opportunities there. A development like this

is very timely given the new possibilities that have emerged for

remote working. ”

Anna Ní Ghallachair, Chairperson of the Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta

also added:

“I am very pleased to attend the official opening of gteic@Na Rosa as

another digital hub opens and begins operations in the gteic –

Gaeltacht Digital Network. The centre will bring economic and

employment benefits to the area and will also enhance language

initiatives within the locality itself as it has received Gaeltacht

Service Town status.”

Speaking Údarás na Gaeltachta Chief Executive Officer Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh said:

“We at Údarás na Gaeltachta are delighted to develop this wonderful,

modern, innovative and attractive hub within our gteic network.

gteic@Na Rosa will form part of a vibrant network of high-speed

broadband facilities being developed throughout the Gaeltacht. This

development will support job creation, provide opportunities for

remote workers and enable the Gaeltacht Diaspora to return and take up

life at home.”

gteic@Na Rosa is one of nine digital hubs being developed by Údarás na

Gaeltachta in the Donegal Gaeltacht with the official launch of

gteic@An Tearmann taking place at the beginning of this week.