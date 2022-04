Derry City continued their imprressive start to the SSE Airtricity Premier Division campaign on Friday night with a 2-1 win away at Bohemians.

Second half goals from Ronan Boyce and James Akintunde helped seal the Candystripes comeback win.

After the game, Derry City boss, Ruaidhri Higgins told Kevin McLaughlin he thought the better side won the game…