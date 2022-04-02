McIntyre House plaque to be reinstated at old Lifford Army Barracks

The building housing the old officer’s mess in the former Army Barracks at Lifford is to have a plaque reinstated naming the building “MacIntyre House”.

That is honour of Captain Kevin McIntyre, who was instrumental in establishing and building up the army barracks.

Captain McIntyre was also one of the founders of Highland Radio, and a member of the original Board of Directors, but passed away in 1990, shortly before the station came on air.

His son Ken McIntyre says the reinstatement of the plaque later this month will be a proud moment for the family…………..