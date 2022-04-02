Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

McIntyre House plaque to be reinstated at old Lifford Army Barracks

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The building housing the old officer’s mess in the former Army Barracks at Lifford is to have a plaque reinstated naming the building “MacIntyre House”.

That is honour of Captain Kevin McIntyre, who was instrumental in establishing and building up the army barracks.

Captain McIntyre was also one of the founders of Highland Radio, and a member of the original Board of Directors, but passed away in 1990, shortly before the station came on air.

His son Ken McIntyre says the reinstatement of the plaque later this month will be a proud moment for the family…………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Michael Martin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Relationship with North, Britain “strained” after Brexit – Taoiseach

2 April 2022
derry vote
News, Top Stories

People urged to vote for Derry in online business competition

2 April 2022
lifford barracks banner
Audio, News, Top Stories

McIntyre House plaque to be reinstated at old Lifford Army Barracks

2 April 2022
gteicbanner
Audio, News, Top Stories

gteic@na rosa is the latest Udaras digital hub to open in Donegal

2 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Michael Martin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Relationship with North, Britain “strained” after Brexit – Taoiseach

2 April 2022
derry vote
News, Top Stories

People urged to vote for Derry in online business competition

2 April 2022
lifford barracks banner
Audio, News, Top Stories

McIntyre House plaque to be reinstated at old Lifford Army Barracks

2 April 2022
gteicbanner
Audio, News, Top Stories

gteic@na rosa is the latest Udaras digital hub to open in Donegal

2 April 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday April 1st

1 April 2022
covid test centre
News, Top Stories

10,839 new Covid cases confirmed today

1 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube