Dublin Airport Authority says “simply bringing in bodies” isn’t enough to tackle its staffing crisis.

Ryanair has called for the army to brought in to help deal with long delays at security.

Up to 300 new staff are needed, and passengers are being advised to arrive three and a half hours before their flights at Dublin Airport.

Founder of Aer Arann, Pádraig Ó Céidigh, is advising people from rural areas to use other airports if possible…