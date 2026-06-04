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Freedom of information request submitted over Lough Swilly aquaculture proposal

A freedom of information request has been submitted to the Department of Agriculture seeking an update on a proposed expansion of oyster and mussel farming in Lough Swilly.

When the proposal was first raised, it prompted public meetings where concerns were expressed about potential impacts on wildlife and tourism in the area.

Objections were also lodged by attendees at those meetings, while An Taisce submitted a detailed document outlining its opposition to the plans.

Campaigner Hazel Russell says she submitted the FOI request after the expected decision date passed without any update on the status of the proposal:

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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