People urged to vote for Derry in online business competition

Derry has been named as a finalist in an online competition to determine the best place in the UK in which to do business.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council is encouraging people to vote for the city, describing it as a significant for the city and district.

The ‘Top Towns for Business’ competition is being run by Enterprise Nation, the small business network and business support provider, in partnership with Dell UK.

It’s intended to shine a spotlight on the UK’s towns and cities that successfully nurture entrepreneurial spirit in order to make a lasting impact on local communities and the economy.

Locations are judged on a variety of different business-related sectors including connectivity, dedicated space, retail space, networks and leadership, and Derry is amongst the nominees which are now being put out to a public vote.

Mayor Warke says this recognition is very important, and it would be even better if the city could take the top spot.

He says this is a great opportunity to receive national recognition for the City and District, and for the fantastic work that is being done to support businesses and entrepreneurship by all involved.

The voting is open until April 17th.