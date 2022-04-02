Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

People urged to vote for Derry in online business competition

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Derry has been named as a finalist in an online competition to determine the best place in the UK in which to do business.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council is encouraging people to vote for the city, describing it as a significant for the city and district.

The ‘Top Towns for Business’ competition is being run by Enterprise Nation, the small business network and business support provider, in partnership with Dell UK.

It’s intended to shine a spotlight on the UK’s towns and cities that successfully nurture entrepreneurial spirit in order to make a lasting impact on local communities and the economy.

Locations are judged on a variety of different business-related sectors including connectivity, dedicated space, retail space, networks and leadership, and Derry is amongst the nominees which are now being put out to a public vote.

Mayor Warke says this recognition is very important, and it would be even better if the city could take the top spot.

He says this is a great opportunity to receive national recognition for the City and District, and for the fantastic work that is being done to support businesses and entrepreneurship by all involved.

The voting is open until April 17th.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Michael Martin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Relationship with North, Britain “strained” after Brexit – Taoiseach

2 April 2022
derry vote
News, Top Stories

People urged to vote for Derry in online business competition

2 April 2022
lifford barracks banner
Audio, News, Top Stories

McIntyre House plaque to be reinstated at old Lifford Army Barracks

2 April 2022
gteicbanner
Audio, News, Top Stories

gteic@na rosa is the latest Udaras digital hub to open in Donegal

2 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Michael Martin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Relationship with North, Britain “strained” after Brexit – Taoiseach

2 April 2022
derry vote
News, Top Stories

People urged to vote for Derry in online business competition

2 April 2022
lifford barracks banner
Audio, News, Top Stories

McIntyre House plaque to be reinstated at old Lifford Army Barracks

2 April 2022
gteicbanner
Audio, News, Top Stories

gteic@na rosa is the latest Udaras digital hub to open in Donegal

2 April 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday April 1st

1 April 2022
covid test centre
News, Top Stories

10,839 new Covid cases confirmed today

1 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube