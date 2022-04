The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has dropped for a fourth consecutive day.

1,404 people are receiving treatment, down nine in 24 hours and 206 since Wednesday.

However today’s figure’s still up 53 percent compared to the same day last month.

57 people are in intensive care – up five since yesterday.

Latest figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show 47 infected patients there, none of them in ICU.