Donegal Junior League Results 03/04/2022

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Convoy Arsenal 3 v 6 Glenea United

Donegal Town 1 v 2 Cappry Rovers

Keadue Rovers 1 v 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic

Kildrum Tigers 4 v 0 Drumkeen United

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Cranford United 2 v 5 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Drumoghill F.C. 0 v 2 Ballybofey United

Raphoe Town 1 v 0 Rathmullan Celtic

St. Catherines 3 v 0 Gweedore Celtic

Swilly Rovers 1 v 2 Fanad United

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Lagan Harps 1 v 3 Gweedore United

 

