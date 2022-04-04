ATU to become ‘powerhouse’ in North West

The Minister for Higher Education has reiterated that the Atlantic Technological University will become a ‘powerhouse’ in the North West.

ATU will serve 21,000 students and will be one of the largest multi-campus universities in Ireland with 8 campuses, research centres and iHubs.

The university will be supported by 2,250 staff, delivering practice-oriented study and research.

It was officially launched today at an event in ATU Sligo.

Speaking from the event Minister Simon Harris says the potential for the region is huge: