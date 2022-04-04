Derry City look to build on Premier Division lead

The Candystripes have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Airtricity Premier Division table on Monday night when they travel to the Belfield Bowl for a postponed league game against UCD.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ side netted their third injury time winner of the season at Dalymount Park on Friday but the City boss insisted there had been little chance to dwell on a huge three points.

“It was a brilliant win and it shows again the fitness levels of the players and their desire to keep going right to the end.”

“As I said after the game there was little time for celebration and it was a case of getting home for some rest and recovery before heading to Belfield on Monday.”

“I honestly believe that UCD should have more points than what they have at the minute considering how they’ve been playing.”

“They’re very capable of creating chances and in Colm Whelan, Liam Kerrigan and Dylan Duffy have three of the best young attacking players in the country.”

“We have to go there and counteract that threat and look to play on the front foot ourselves, and that’s what we’ll try to do.”

In terms of his team news, the Limavady man said he was delighted to have been able to call on quality attacking options of his own from the bench at Dalymount, and he expected very little change to the side for Monday.

“Will Patching had to come off at half time against Bohs having taken a bad blow to the eye, but he’s improved a lot in 24 hours and should be fine.”

“James Akintunde picked up a minor strain but we’ll manage that too. Apart from our two long-term injuries we’re good to go.”

“There is plenty of time for recovery after Monday night before we go to Ballybofey on Saturday, so while we can freshen it up if necessary, continuity in the side is important too.”

Despite their indifferent start to the season, the hosts are unbeaten so far on their own ground following draws against Finn Harps, Shelbourne and Bohemians.

The game kicks off at 7.45