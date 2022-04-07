Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Public meeting called over Killybegs controversy

An open public meeting is to be held in Killybegs this weekend over the on-going fish weighing controversy at the port.

It comes as the Irish Fishing & Seafood Alliance has stated that the fishing industry in Killybegs is in crisis.

In a statement, the Irish Fishing and Seafood Alliance have described demands made by Ireland’s Sea Fisheries Protection Authority as unreasonable which they say have resulted in the loss of four Danish & Norwegian vessels refusing to land at the town, costing the local industry in excess of one million euro.

A public meeting will be held at the Tara Hotel at 4pm Saturday 8th April, called by Manus Boyle of Killybegs Stevedores Ltd to discuss the matter further.

All members of the public, fishermen, processors, factory workers, shop & catering staff and political representatives from all parties are invited to attend, give their opinion and participate in the formulation of an Action Plan to stop what they say is the increasing harassment of the Irish fishing industry by Department of Marine civil servants and the SFPA.

Link to full statement: https://www.facebook.com/groups/218610323236897/permalink/482747380156522/

