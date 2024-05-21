Ulster University survey on impact of defective block crisis on mental health to close shortly

A survey to examine the impact of the defective block crisis on the mental health of those affected is due to close at the end of the month.

Ulster University is undertaking the research, the first of it’s kind.

Dr. Eileen Doherty is a supervisor of the study.

She says the response rate is low at the moment and is urging people to complete the online survey which takes around half an hour.

Dr. Doherty says having a rigorous, scientific report into the implications of the crisis on the public’s wellbeing will force government to listen:

The survey can be found here: http://tinyurl.com/3n3s28hd