Legacy of Budget ’24 will be to widen gap between higher and lower income families – Social Justice Ireland

The legacy of Budget 2024 will be to widen the gap between higher and lower income families.

That’s the view from Social Justice Ireland which today launches a report on the last budget – with a call for Government to make sustainable changes for lower income families.

It’s concerned about temporary measures in the last budget which offered concessions for social welfare recipients, and families earning less than average incomes.

Michelle Murphy, Research and Policy Analyst with Social Justice Ireland says those on low incomes are going to fall behind, now the temporary payments have ended: