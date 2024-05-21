Ombudsman for children says young people are competing for attention from Government

The Ombudsman for Children says young people in Ireland are competing for attention from a government battling with a housing crisis, a cost of living crisis, and an International Protection crisis.

It’s latest report shows there were almost 1,800 complaints about public services for children last year..

Education was the biggest concern, followed by health and complaints about the child and family agency Tusla.

Most complaints involved children aged 10-14 years.

82% of complaints came from parents, and 3% from children themselves.