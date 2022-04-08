Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Concerns remain over Letterkenny Local Development Plan

Donegal County Council has been told that the Local Development Plan for Letterkenny is not ready to go to public consultation yet, as there are still some disagreements between members and officials.

Speaking during a protracted debate at this week’s council meeting, Head of Planning Liam Ward said the Letterkenny 2040 Document and the local plan should be interlinked, but some members were sceptical, saying that could limit their power to change the plan in the future.

Cllr Michael McBride says two major sticking points remain – One of them the need to develop south of the Swilly, the other to do with two potential flood zones, on which officials are suggesting development might be limited:

