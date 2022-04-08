Council begins preparation of County Development Plan

Donegal County Council has started the preparation of a new County Donegal Development Plan.

A Pre-Draft public consultation process has officially begun

The new development plan will set out an overall strategy for the proper planning and sustainable development of Donegal from 2024-2030.

The plan will include a written statement, maps and associated Environmental Reports.

It will also include Local Area Plans for Buncrana and Bundoran and a Settlement Framework Plan for Ballybofey/Stranorlar, dealing exclusively with economic development opportunities arising from the TEN-T Priority Route Improvement Project Donegal.

The plan will guide future planning and public investment decisions across a wide range of development areas including housing, economic development, climate change, transport infrastructure, and the management of our natural and built heritage.

The public can help to shape the new development plan and the Council welcomes submissions from all sections of society during the current Pre-Draft Public Consultation which runs from now until Friday 3rd of June, 2022.

The public can learn more about the preparation of the new plan, read the Pre-Draft Issues and Options Paper and get involved by visiting the dedicated website for the new plan at www.donegaldevplan.ie <http://www.donegaldevplan.ie/>