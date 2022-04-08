Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Council begins preparation of County Development Plan

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Donegal County Council has started the preparation of a new County Donegal Development Plan.

A Pre-Draft public consultation process has officially begun

The new development plan will set out an overall strategy for the proper planning and sustainable development of Donegal from 2024-2030.

The plan will include a written statement, maps and associated Environmental Reports.

It will also include Local Area Plans for Buncrana and Bundoran and a Settlement Framework Plan for Ballybofey/Stranorlar, dealing exclusively with economic development opportunities arising from the TEN-T Priority Route Improvement Project Donegal.

The plan will guide future planning and public investment decisions across a wide range of development areas including housing, economic development, climate change, transport infrastructure, and the management of our natural and built heritage.

The public can help to shape the new development plan and the Council welcomes submissions from all sections of society during the current Pre-Draft Public Consultation which runs from now until Friday 3rd of June, 2022.

The public can learn more about the preparation of the new plan, read the Pre-Draft Issues and Options Paper and get involved by visiting the dedicated website for the new plan at www.donegaldevplan.ie <http://www.donegaldevplan.ie/>

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covid test centre
News, Top Stories

5,883 new Covid cases confirmed today

8 April 2022
Bus Eireann Bus
News, Top Stories

Subsidised local bus fares to be reduced by 20%

8 April 2022
Euro_coins_and_banknotes
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government to discuss further action on cost of living

8 April 2022
Dublin Airport
News, Top Stories

Significant queues continue at Dublin Airport

8 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

covid test centre
News, Top Stories

5,883 new Covid cases confirmed today

8 April 2022
Bus Eireann Bus
News, Top Stories

Subsidised local bus fares to be reduced by 20%

8 April 2022
Euro_coins_and_banknotes
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government to discuss further action on cost of living

8 April 2022
Dublin Airport
News, Top Stories

Significant queues continue at Dublin Airport

8 April 2022
CDP1
News, Top Stories

Council begins preparation of County Development Plan

8 April 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Cross-border programme submitted to European Commission

8 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube