Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Defeat a disappointing one for Gary Duffy

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Donegal bowed out of the Ulster Under 20 Championship on Friday evening after they were beaten 3-16 to 2-16 after extra time against Tyrone.

Two second half Bobby McGettigan goals helped Gary Duffy’s side remain in the tie but they failed to hit the front until the beginning of extra time.

Tyrone then finished strong for Donegal and booked their final spot with Conor Cush’s goal proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Donegal boss Gary Duffy told Tom Comack the defeat was disappointing…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport & obituaries

8 April 2022
covid test centre
News, Top Stories

5,883 new Covid cases confirmed today

8 April 2022
Bus Eireann Bus
News, Top Stories

Subsidised local bus fares to be reduced by 20%

8 April 2022
Euro_coins_and_banknotes
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government to discuss further action on cost of living

8 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport & obituaries

8 April 2022
covid test centre
News, Top Stories

5,883 new Covid cases confirmed today

8 April 2022
Bus Eireann Bus
News, Top Stories

Subsidised local bus fares to be reduced by 20%

8 April 2022
Euro_coins_and_banknotes
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government to discuss further action on cost of living

8 April 2022
Dublin Airport
News, Top Stories

Significant queues continue at Dublin Airport

8 April 2022
CDP1
News, Top Stories

Council begins preparation of County Development Plan

8 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube