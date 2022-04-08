Defeat a disappointing one for Gary Duffy

Donegal bowed out of the Ulster Under 20 Championship on Friday evening after they were beaten 3-16 to 2-16 after extra time against Tyrone.

Two second half Bobby McGettigan goals helped Gary Duffy’s side remain in the tie but they failed to hit the front until the beginning of extra time.

Tyrone then finished strong for Donegal and booked their final spot with Conor Cush’s goal proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Donegal boss Gary Duffy told Tom Comack the defeat was disappointing…