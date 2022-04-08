Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Naughton wants roads included in Shared Island Fund

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The Chief Executive of Donegal County Council has confirmed officials are beginning the process of liaising with colleagues in Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh, with a view towards preparing applications under the government’s Shared Island Fund.

The latest scheme, announced this week, encourages Local Authorities to partner on a cross-border basis to bring new projects through feasibility or pre-planning stages, with a maximum amount of €250,000 per project awarded.

Applications must be made by May 27th.

Local Cllr Michael Naughton is urging John McLaughlin to explore whether cross border roads might be
included under the scheme………………

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

LiveRegister1
News, Top Stories

10% increase in number of people on Live Register

8 April 2022
gardai accident
News, Top Stories

Restrictions following RTC on Donegal Town side of Barnesmore Gap

8 April 2022
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

10% increase in number on Live Register

8 April 2022
Shared Island Banner
Audio, News, Top Stories

Naughton wants roads included in Shared Island Fund

8 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

LiveRegister1
News, Top Stories

10% increase in number of people on Live Register

8 April 2022
gardai accident
News, Top Stories

Restrictions following RTC on Donegal Town side of Barnesmore Gap

8 April 2022
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

10% increase in number on Live Register

8 April 2022
Shared Island Banner
Audio, News, Top Stories

Naughton wants roads included in Shared Island Fund

8 April 2022
Sugar
News

Strabane woman launches petition for clear sugar and fat warnings

8 April 2022
tony holohan
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach calls for secondment of Tony Holohan to be paused

8 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube