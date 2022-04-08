Naughton wants roads included in Shared Island Fund

The Chief Executive of Donegal County Council has confirmed officials are beginning the process of liaising with colleagues in Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh, with a view towards preparing applications under the government’s Shared Island Fund.

The latest scheme, announced this week, encourages Local Authorities to partner on a cross-border basis to bring new projects through feasibility or pre-planning stages, with a maximum amount of €250,000 per project awarded.

Applications must be made by May 27th.

Local Cllr Michael Naughton is urging John McLaughlin to explore whether cross border roads might be

included under the scheme………………