Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Significant queues continue at Dublin Airport

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Dublin Airport says there were significant queues in both terminals in the early hours of this morning, in particular between 2.30am and 4.30am.

It says at the peak, it took some passengers 70 minutes to pass through security.

Dublin Airport says it was “mainly the result of a large number of passengers arriving earlier than expected ahead of flights later in the morning”.

DAA says the shortage of security screening staff is the key contributory factor to the current difficulties.

It invited around 250 candidates for an interview this week, and made job offers to 100 of those.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covid test centre
News, Top Stories

5,883 new Covid cases confirmed today

8 April 2022
Bus Eireann Bus
News, Top Stories

Subsidised local bus fares to be reduced by 20%

8 April 2022
Euro_coins_and_banknotes
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government to discuss further action on cost of living

8 April 2022
Dublin Airport
News, Top Stories

Significant queues continue at Dublin Airport

8 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

covid test centre
News, Top Stories

5,883 new Covid cases confirmed today

8 April 2022
Bus Eireann Bus
News, Top Stories

Subsidised local bus fares to be reduced by 20%

8 April 2022
Euro_coins_and_banknotes
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government to discuss further action on cost of living

8 April 2022
Dublin Airport
News, Top Stories

Significant queues continue at Dublin Airport

8 April 2022
CDP1
News, Top Stories

Council begins preparation of County Development Plan

8 April 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Cross-border programme submitted to European Commission

8 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube