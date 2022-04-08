Tributes paid on passing of former Cllr Dermot McLaughlin

Tributes have been paid to former Fianna Fail Councillor Dermot McLaughlin following his death.

Mr McLaughlin served as a Councillor on the Buncrana Urban District Council, taking on the role as Chair on numerous occasions.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Councillor Jack Murray says he leaves behind an incredible legacy having represented the people of Buncrana for more than four decades.:

While Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Councillor Nicholas Crossan, who served alongside Mr McLaughlin on the town Council says he will be a huge loss to the town: