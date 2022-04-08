Two Irish diplomats expelled from Russia

Two Irish diplomats have been expelled from Russia.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs confirmed two diplomats from Ireland’s Embassy in Moscow have been asked to leave.

Minister Simon Coveney says the Ambassador of Ireland to the Russian Federation, was informed of the decision, after he was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Moscow yesterday afternoon.

It follows the expulsion of four Russian diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Dublin.

Fianna Fail TD and Member of the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, James Lawless, says this act of political retaliation was uncalled for: