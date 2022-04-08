Tyrone claim extra time victory over Donegal in Ulster U20 Championship semi final

Tyrone are through to the final of the Ulster Under 20 Championship thanks to a 3-16 to 2-16 win after extra time over Donegal.

Two goals in normal time from Bobby McGettigan helped Donegal bring the game to extra time but Tyrone were the stronger of the two sides in the additional 20 minutes and a goal from Conor Cush late in extra time sealed their final spot.

The Red Hands will now face Cavan in the decider after they beat Derry 0-11 to 0-09 in the Athletic Grounds.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh report from Celtic Park…