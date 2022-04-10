All County League Results 09/04/2022 & 10/04/2022

Senior Hurling League
Buncrana 3-08 V 0-15 St Eunan’s
Setanta 1-17 V0-06 Aodh Ruadh BS
Sean Mac Cumhaill 0-09 V 1-09 Burt
All County League
Division 1
Bundoran 1-09 V 1-16 Kilcar
Killybegs 0-07 V 2-15 Naomh Conaill
Glenfin 2-14 V 0-18 Glenswilly
Ardara 0-08V 0-10 Gaoth Dobhair
St Michael’s 1-06 V 2-08 St Eunan’s
Division 2
Naomh Columba 1-07 V 0-08 St Naul’s
Dungloe 1-07 V 0-11 Milford
Sean Mac Cumhaill 0-09 V 0-11 Malin
Downings 1-09 V 0-06 Convoy
Red Hughs 0-09 V 1-11 Letterkenny Gaels
Buncrana 0-07 V0-10 Fanad Gaels
Moville 1-07 V 3-17 Four Masters
Division 3
Naomh Bríd 2-06 V 1-05 Naomh Muire L R
Urris 1-08 V 1-09 Naomh Pádraig Muff
N Pádraig Lifford 3-06 V 1-12 Naomh Colmcille
St Eunan’s 1-06 V 1-13 Naomh Ultan
Na Rossa 1-07 V 0-07 Carndonagh
Robert Emmets 1-03 V 1-07 Burt
Division 4
Sean Mac Cumhaill 1-07 V 2-12 Dungloe
Termon 1-08 V 0-11 Glenswilly
Glenfin 1-07 V 1-04 Four Masters